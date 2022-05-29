Projects involving over Rs 19,100 crore of JICA assistance being implemented in NE: Official

Various projects involving over Rs 19,100 crore of assistance by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are being implemented in the North-East region of India, a top official said on Sunday.

Besides its assistance in strengthening infrastructure, the agency is looking at social development projects with a focus on medical infrastructure and enhancing livelihoods, JICA Chief Representative in India Mitsunori Saito said.

"We have several projects in various stages of implementation in the NE region. Some projects have been going on for five-six years, while some are relatively new. There are many projects, like bridges, which take longer (time) to complete," Saito said.