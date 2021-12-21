Profitability will be the foundation of our future growth, says MapmyIndia's Rakesh Verma

MapMyIndia listing ceremony

Good corporate governance requires happiness and that happiness comes from positive cash flow, believes Rakesh Verma, Chairman and Managing Director of MapmyIndia, which is the first digital mapping firm to go public in the country.

New Delhi-based MapmyIndia (CE Info Systems Limited) made a stellar market debut on the bourses on December 21, with the stock opening at Rs 1,581 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a 53 percent jump from the listing price of Rs 1,033 per share.

“It’s not the P&L, it is the positive cash flow that we always believed since inception and we have ensured that for the last 26 years. The new investors can be rest assured that this company will move on with profitability and positive cash flow as the foundation of our belief while we keep growing at the best possible way the company can grow,” Verma said at the listing ceremony.

He was later joined by Co-Founder Rashmi Verma, CEO Rohan Verma, and around 25 MapmyIndia employees on the stage, many of them have been with the company since its birth.

Verma said that it was the passion of MapmyIndia team that made it possible to build India’s digital map that is “so complex, geographically so vast, with no data being in place”.

"It was our conviction, that 80% of all data will have a location component. Now, with that conviction, we believe that the use cases will be unlimited" he added.

Founded by Rakesh and Rashmi Verma in 1995, MapmyIndia offers proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). It provides products, platforms, application programming interfaces (APIs) and solutions across a range of digital map data, software and IoT for the Indian market under the MapmyIndia brand, and for the international market under the Mappls brand.

It claims to have a market share of 90 percent in the automotive space and counts top firms like Hyundai and MG Motors as its clients. As of September 2021, it had serviced over 2,000 enterprise customers since inception. The firm also provides mapping data to companies such as Apple, Alexa, PhonePe, Grofers (now Blinkit), and Ola.

Also Read: Will enter consumer map segment when regulation, and timing matches: Rakesh & Rohan Verma of MapmyIndia

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations increased Rs 152.46 crore in FY2021 from Rs 148.63 crore in FY2020 and Rs 135.3 crore in FY2019. Its net profit stood at Rs 59.4 crore in FY21, up from Rs 23.2 crore in FY20 and Rs 33.6 crore in FY19.

MapmyIndia is one of the few profitable internet companies that went public this year such as online beauty products retailer Nykaa and auto platform CarTrade.

Also interesting to note is that MapmyIndia is another family-run Indian internet company to go public this year after Nykaa. While MapmyIndia is run by parents Rakesh Verma and Rashmi Verma and son Rohan Verma, Nykaa is run by founder Falguni Nayar and her kids Adwaita Nayar and Anchit Nayar.

Earlier this month, the firm had seen a strong response from investors with the public issue being subscribed 154.71 times when it closed on December 13.

Non-institutional investors bought shares 424.69 times the portion set aside for them, the qualified institutional buyers’ portion was booked 196.36 times, while the reserved portion for retail investors was subscribed 15.20 times.

The company has raised Rs 1,039.60 crore through its public issue which was a complete offer-for-sale by selling shareholders, including Rashmi Verma, chipmaker Qualcomm and Japanese map maker Zenrin Co.

Rashmi Verma said the public listing is an important milestone of the company's strategic vision.

"We think we have a great future ahead of us, based on three major trends. Firstly, the rise of new data sources and analytical methods such as drones and geo artificial intelligence. Secondly, technological advancements such as machine learning and AI, immersive technology, digital twin and edge computing. and the third trend being the evolution of user requirements such as smart city, connected mobility, real time applications, urban environment precision applications, and legal requirements such as cybersecurity" she said at the company's listing ceremony.