Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Production at Kerala plants near normalcy: Apollo Tyres

"The production at the plants is near normalcy," the company said in a regulatory filing. It was disrupted as many employees couldn't reach the plants.

Apollo Tyres Wednesday said production operations at its plants in Kerala have reached near normalcy post floods. Apollo Tyres, which had earlier informed of disruption of operations at Perambra and Kalamassery plants in the state, said there was production loss of 3,000 metric tonne due to the natural calamity.

"The production at the plants is near normalcy," the company said in a regulatory filing. It was disrupted as many employees couldn't reach the plants.

"There is no damage to equipment or property, and all our employees are safe and secure. The production loss due to this natural calamity is 3,000 MT (approximately). However, consequential loss of profit is not significant," it said.

The production loss due to natural calamity is adequately covered under the insurance policy of the company.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 01:36 pm

