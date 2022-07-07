Product complaints, unit closures, 'act fast, think later' culture led to recent Ola troubles, say former executives

Ola Electric is barely two years old. The Bhavish Aggarwal-led electric vehicle manufacturer boasts of a speed-to-market without a parallel in the industry. But has the hyper aggression come in the way of doing the right thing?



CNBCTV18 reached out to 10 former senior executives of Ola and Ola Electric to piece together what was going on inside the company that has led to a series of senior-level exits, a raft of complaints about product quality, seemingly hasty decisions to start and shutter businesses. And, a culture of “act fast, think later” seems to be the common thread to Ola’s problems.



The fast ride into the EV business



In February 2021, Ola Electric started building an electric scooter manufacturing facility, the Future Factory, and managed to get it up and running in seven months. Commercial deliveries of the first e-scooters Ola S1 and S1 Pro started in December, within five months of unveiling the products.



But soon a flurry of customer complaints started coming in. In March 2022, an Ola S1 scooter caught fire in Pune, one of the many recent cases involving EVs, leading to the road transport ministry launching an investigation to establish the cause of fires.



Sources say the probe into five EV firms – Ola, Okinawa, Boom, Jitendra EV, and Pure EV – concluded that defects in cells and inadequate battery management systems led to the fires. The firms have been asked to explain why these incidents took place and why action should not be taken.



Ola has also been served a notice by the consumer affairs ministry due to customer complaints.



‘Hasty’ launch



At least six of 10 employees we reached out to shared their accounts about issues with Ola’s electric scooter, shutting down of Ola Cars and Ola Dash, and the work environment at the company. On their request, this story has withheld their identity. A 14-point questionnaire sent to Ola Electric received a partial response to two questions.



After Ola Electric began rolling out e-scooters, customers began complaining about a sudden drop in battery performance or going completely dead within days of purchase. There were complaints of sudden reverse movements and panel gaps, too.



Speaking to CNBC-TV18, a former member of Ola Electric’s leadership team said Aggarwal had been advised to delay the launch as the product was not fully ready.



“There was no harm in delaying the launch and one should not have allowed the product to be questioned. The software had not been tested adequately and, as a result, customers faced issues. Software issues led to the malfunctioning of the screen and sudden drop in performance in many cases after the scooter was delivered,” said the official.



The rate of customer complaints was unusually high and most complaints were about battery performance, he said and added the company had not been able to develop all features promised to customers.





Drop in sales



E-scooter sales have been dropping – from 12,691 units in April to 9,225 in May to 5,874 units in June. Delivery timelines have come down from a few months to two days. Former employees that we reached out to said that demand for the scooter may have reduced due to customer complaints on social media, recent electric vehicle fires, and the ongoing government probe.



They said the initial high number of bookings and deliveries was because of a short booking window and marketing campaigns, compared to today when a customer can just visit the Ola Electric website and purchase a scooter. As of now, the company seems to have enough inventory to meet daily demand, said a source.



Responding to CNBC-TV18’s query on the drop in sales, an Ola spokesperson said: “We were prepared to see the impact of supply chain constraints, especially in cell shortage in June. We calibrated our business priority for the month to focus on bettering customer service and bought our TAT (turnaround time) within 48 hours. Come July, we are confident that supply chain issues will start fading out and our strong order book will be fulfilled.”



While the company says they have moved to a new operating system, a look at the Twitter timeline of Aggarwal and Ola Electric still shows several complaints about software issues, panel gaps, and battery performance.

