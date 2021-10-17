MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Procurement of expensive aircraft parts to be done after approval of senior official: Air India

Moreover, the airline in an order stated that if the repair of aircraft parts is going to cost more than Rs 10 lakh, it has to be first approved by the Executive Director Engineering.

PTI
October 17, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST
Air India | Representative image

Air India | Representative image

New aircraft parts worth more than Rs 10 lakhs and non-aircraft parts worth more than Rs 5 lakh will now be procured only after the approval of the either Director Finance or Executive Director Finance, Air India said on Sunday.

Moreover, the airline in an order stated that if the repair of aircraft parts is going to cost more than Rs 10 lakh, it has to be first approved by the Executive Director Engineering.

This order was issued by Air India's Director, Finance, Vinod Hejmadi after Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal stated that the airline's disinvestment exercise is likely to complete within the next 10 weeks and only necessary revenue and capital expenses should be carried out till then.

Bansal also holds the charge of Chairman and Managing Director of Air India.

The airline's order stated that "procurement of new aircraft parts" and "procurement of non-aircraft parts" -- which are of more than Rs 10 lakh cost -- must be done after the approval of "Director Finance or Executive Director Finance".

Close

Related stories

"All other contracts valuing under Rs 10 lakhs would be issued with the approval of regional MM (Materials Management) Head," the order which has been accessed by PTI stated.

On October 8, the Centre announced that Talace Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, has beaten a consortium led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh by offering Rs 18,000 crore to win the bid to acquire debt-laden Air India.

The airline's order also said that the "repair of aircraft components", if it costs more than Rs 10 lakh, must be approved by the Executive Director Engineering.

"All other contracts valuing under Rs 5 lakh would be issued with the approval of regional engineering head," it added.

The order mentioned that any procurement order or service order issued by any other department, if it is costs between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, has to be approved by the regional finance head.

"No long-term contract would be entered into by any department of air India," it stated.

No capital expenditure exercises would be carried out in Air India without the approval of Director Finance or Executive Director Finance, it noted.

"In case of contractual requirements, the contracts would only be entered into for their tenure and validity up to March 2022 only after considering the quantity in stock," it mentioned.

For those contracts which are due to expire shortly, the same may be extended further up to March 2022 at the same rates, terms and conditions, it stated.
PTI
Tags: #Air India #Business #Companies
first published: Oct 17, 2021 10:25 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.