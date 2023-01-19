 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Procter & Gamble raises sales outlook but higher costs hit Q2 profits

Jan 19, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST

Procter & Gamble Co (P&G) (Image: Shutterstock)

Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of Crest toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper, raised its full-year sales outlook, though the consumer products giant cautioned that higher commodity prices continue to squeeze profits.

The upgraded outlook, issued Thursday, came as the Cincinnati-based company reported lower fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales from a year ago, though the results beat Wall Street expectations.

Like many consumer product makers, P&G has been forced to raise prices on its wide array of products to offset higher costs in transportation, labor and other areas. In the latest quarter, P&G said it had to hike prices by 10%. Still, shoppers have remained fairly resilient to buying essentials, and the company has offered various cheaper options within its portfolio to hold on to price-sensitive shoppers.

"The consumer is holding up remarkably well in the U.S.," P&G finance chief Andre Schulten told reporters on a call Thursday. "We don't see any significant shifts that are notable."

P&G reported earnings of $3.93 billion, or $1.59 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compares with $4.22 billion, or $1.66 per share, in the year-ago period.

The results were slightly above Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.