App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Procter & Gamble India sets up Rs 200cr environmental sustainability fund

Commenting on the initiative, P&G Indian Subcontinent MD & CEO Madhusudan Gopalan said environmental sustainability is a key pillar of the company's citizenship efforts, and is embedded in its business strategy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG major Procter & Gamble (P&G) India on Thursday said it has set up a Rs 200 crore environmental sustainability fund to collaborate with external partners, offering environment friendly business solutions.

Commenting on the initiative, P&G Indian Subcontinent MD & CEO Madhusudan Gopalan said environmental sustainability is a key pillar of the company's citizenship efforts, and is embedded in its business strategy.

"We know that solving the biggest challenges requires collaboration that enables people, planet and businesses to thrive," he added.

Close

India is a priority market for the company and continues to be at the forefront of innovation, Gopalan said.

related news

Last year, the company had set up 'Innovation Sourcing Fund' through which it has already invested more than Rs 200 crore on implementing innovative solutions in collaboration with external partners from across the country.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 28, 2019 02:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Madhusudan Gopalan #Procter & Gamble

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.