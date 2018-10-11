App
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Procter & Gamble India sets up innovation sourcing fund

With this announcement, P&G launched 'vGROW', its first programme in the country, to identify and collaborate with start-ups, small businesses,individuals or large organisations offering innovativeindustry-leading solutions, a press release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Procter & Gamble (P&G) India on Thursday announced that it has set-up a multi-million dollar innovation sourcing fund to collaborate with externalpartners on 'disruptive and innovative' business solutions for the company.

"We are confident of our initiative 'vGROW' and our innovation sourcing fund identifying and implementing cutting-edge solutions that are astrategic fit for us on our journey to grow," the release quoted managing director and chief executive officer of P&GIndia sub-continent Madhusudan Gopalan said.

The company would come up with innovative solutions through external business partnerships and also launch itsonline platform 'P&G Hackathon', the release said.

The hackathon would connectexternal business partners to the needs of the company and enable start-ups, small businesses and large organisations to pitch their innovative solutions to P&G and secure business opportunities, the release added.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 02:27 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Procter & Gamble

