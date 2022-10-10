English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: World Mental Health Day: Tips to deal with anxiety
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Government begins process to merge Amul with five cooperative societies

    The multi-state cooperative society (MSCS) will ensure the export of the products after its certification so that profit can go directly into the bank accounts of the farmers, Amit Shah said

    PTI
    October 10, 2022 / 06:36 AM IST
    Representative image: Reuters

    Representative image: Reuters

    Amul will be merged with five other cooperative societies to form a multi-state cooperative society (MSCS), Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. Addressing the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), Shah said the process for the merger has already started.

    "The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving priority to natural agriculture and digital agriculture and for certification of natural products, the process to form a multi-state cooperative society by merging Amul and five other cooperative societies has been started," he said. The MSCS will ensure the export of the products after its certification so that profit can go directly into the bank accounts of the farmers, he added.

    The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd markets its products under the Amul brand. Earlier on Friday, while speaking at the North-Eastern Cooperative Dairy Conclave in Gangtok, Shah emphasised the need to double milk production in the country over the next five years, not just to meet the demand in the domestic market, but also those of neighbouring countries.

    "We have a huge opportunity to deliver milk to countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, and to explore this world market, the government is setting up a multi-state cooperative which will act as the export house," he had said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Amit Shah #Amul #cooperative societies
    first published: Oct 9, 2022 10:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.