Probe into alleged corruption in FCI a wake-up call; guilty will not be spared, says Food Minister Piyush Goyal

PTI
Jan 14, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST

Food Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday termed the CBI investigation into alleged corruption in Food Corporation of India (FCI) a "wake-up call" for the state-owned firm and asserted that those involved in corrupt practices will not be spared.

FCI - the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains - would follow the principle of zero tolerance for corruption, the minister said.

Goyal stated this while delivering the inaugural address at the 59th Foundation Day of FCI here, an official statement said.

It's a wake-up call for the organisation and those found involved in corrupt practices will not be spared, Goyal was quoted as saying while referring to the ongoing investigation into the alleged cases of corruption in FCI.

He said FCI will follow the principle of zero tolerance for corruption and there is a need to ensure that there is not a single corrupt employee in FCI.

Goyal directed the officials to institutionalise a mechanism wherein whistleblowers should be rewarded.