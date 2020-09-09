Pro Masters Virtual: Join live Webinar on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM with Subhadip Nandy on Intraday Trading Simplified

This webinar is exclusively for Moneycontrol Pro users. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro from here to access the webinar on Tuesday. Check out our webinar page for more details.

Subhadip is a quantitative derivatives trader in the Indian markets. He graduated with Economics with post grad in management and computer programming. He has been a systematic trader since almost the start of his trading career, one of the first traders in India to build and deploy systems for trading.

In 2008, he joined Proficient Commodities as the research head, heading a team of 200 proprietary traders. Proficient was among the top 3 firms in India in terms of volume on MCX and MCX-SX at that point of time. He later became a director of Proficient Infosoft, building and deploying automated trading algos on MCX and MCX-SX.

Since 2013 he is on his own managing his own funds, building systems and training budding systems traders. His focus is now much more quantitative, building on his technical analysis exposure.Currently he is the Quant Consultant for IFA Global, a forex hedging firm managing 2000cr of AUM.

His firm Quantgym Solutions provides consulting solutions and trainings on quantitative systems on the Indian markets. He has been interviewed and quoted numerous times by Economic Times, ET Price, Forbes, Bloomberg, Moneycontrol, etc about his take on Indian markets

The webinar will include:

-Buying and Selling tactic for intraday trading

-Simple Intraday setups using VWAP and RSI indicator

-Choosing right stocks to do intraday trading

-Defining Entries, stop loss and targets

-Position management while trading intraday

-Choosing right timeframes charts

Traders who are interested in learning short term and intraday trading or scalping using charts and other data points should attend this webinar.

