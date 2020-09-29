Pro Masters Virtual: Join live Webinar on Friday, 9th October at 5.30 pm with Shubham Agarwal on Optimizing Returns from Trading Options assisted by Technical Analysis

This webinar is exclusively for Moneycontrol Pro users. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro from here to access the webinar on Friday. Check out our webinar page for more details.

The event will go live on this page at 5:30 pm on October 9 (Friday).

Pro Masters Virtual are online summits designed to give our readers larger perspectives on important events and topics that have a bearing on their lives and consequently their investments

Shubham is a Chartered Market Technician (MTA, USA), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA Institute, USA), Certified in Quantitative Finance (CQF, London), Certified Financial Technician (CFTe), Investment Banking Analyst (IMS) & B.Com by qualification. Shubham is among handful professionals with expertise in multiple research domains. He has been a programmer himself in Tens of programming languages and has lead a Quant Team for over 6 years.

With 16 years of professional experience in Research & Advisory he has also been one of the pioneers of ROBO advisory in Indian Market. He is a known face on business media for his take on markets and trading strategies. Earlier to the current position, Shubham has served for Motilal Oswal as Head of Quantitative, Technical & Derivatives Research

- Identifying initial Trade Setups for an Expected Directional / Non- Directional Move- Understanding Importance of Detecting Intensity and Longevity of the Move for Optimizing Returns- Selecting the Best Fit strategy for Each Move Using Different Options/ Option Combinations

- Devising an Optimal Exit Strategy

Short to Medium term Option traders looking to optimize the returns from directional/non-directional trading should attend this webinar.

See you at Pro Masters Virtual!