Pro Masters Virtual: Join live summit with Shrikant Bhagavat on road ahead for investors post the Franklin Templeton fiasco

Pro Masters Virtual are online events designed to give our readers larger perspectives on important events and subjects that have a bearing on their lives and consequently their investments through insightful conversations with leaders and experts. Understanding the Franklin Templeton mess and the road ahead for investors is one such event.

In the third edition of MC Pro Masters Virtual, we are joined by Shrikant Bhagavat, Managing Director of Hexagon Capital Advisors to discuss and dissect the Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund mess and how investors should approach their debt funds during this time of great uncertainty.

- Was the Franklin Templeton mess a ticking time bomb in the first place?- How could regulators have averted this event?

- How should investors evaluate debt mutual fund investments?

Click Here to register for this event.

Pro Masters Virtual is free to attend for MC Pro subscribers. If you aren’t one, click here to take advantage of the limited period discount offer (available on Android & Desktop).

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Srikanth is Managing Director and Principal Advisor of Hexagon Capital Advisors Pvt, a company he founded in 1997 in Bengaluru. Hexagon is a specialised wealth management and financial planning company working with high net worth families from differing backgrounds such as scientists, authors, IT professionals, CXOs and even venture capitalists.He has worked in the areas of contract management, corporate finance, investment banking and real estate development. He has served on the jury for Wealth Forum’s Best Financial Plan competition in 2017. Srikanth had started exiting from Franklin Templeton’s debt schemes, on behalf of his clients, way back in late 2018, depending on exit loads and taxation, and completed the exit in February, irrespective of any consideration.