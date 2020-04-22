Pro Masters Virtual: Join live summit with Kenneth Andrade on investments during times of uncertainty

Pro Masters Virtual are online events designed to give our readers larger perspectives on important events and subjects that have a bearing on their lives and consequently their investments through insightful conversations with leaders and experts. Investing in the times of Coronavirus is one such event.

In the second edition of MC Pro Masters Virtual, we are joined by Kenneth Andrade, founder and Chief Investment Officer of Old Bridge Capital Management to discuss how to go about investing during this time of great uncertainty.

The event will examine issues such as:- Is there a structural change in the way investors should approach equity investing?- How do you think clearly from an investing perspective when there is so much chaos around?- How long is the long term, fund managers are always talking about when recommending equities?

- How to spot winners in this market?

Speaker profile:

Kenneth manages the investment process and leads investment ideation at Old Bridge Capital Management. Along with over 27 years of experience in portfolio management and investment research, he has a formidable 15-year track record managing some of India's most successful equity funds. This spans 10 years at IDFC Asset Management Company, which was ranked amongst the top 8 in Indian mutual funds from 2005-15. As Chief Investment Officer at IDFC Mutual Fund, Kenneth managed a corpus of $8 billion, built the firm’s equity franchise and delivered 22.3 percent CAGR over the 10-year period in the flagship fund, IDFC Premier Equity Fund.