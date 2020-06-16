App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 09:54 PM IST

Pro Masters Virtual: Join live summit on Friday, June 19 at 5 pm with Mayuresh Joshi on ‘Understanding CANSLIM Investment Strategy’

In the eighth edition of MC Pro Masters Virtual, we are joined by Mayuresh Joshi, Head Equity Research at William O’Neil Company (MarketSmith India)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Thank you for being a part of MC Pro family. We are conducting Moneycontrol Pro Masters Virtual online summit on the topic Understanding CANSLIM Investment Strategy by Mayuresh Joshi.

The event will go live on this page at 5:00 pm on June 19 (Friday).

Pro Masters Virtual are online summits designed to give our readers larger perspectives on important events and topics that have a bearing on their lives and consequently their investments through insightful conversations with leaders and experts.

Joshi has worked as a financial analyst, investment banker, wealth manager, and portfolio manager for over 14 years and has extensive experience in the fields of investment banking, strategic alliances, business development, wealth and portfolio management. He has frequently appeared in the national media, including ETNOW, CNBC Awaaz, NDTV Profit, CNBC-TV18 and Bloomberg TV, for delivering comprehensive financial and investment analysis.

related news

Prior to joining us at William O'Neil India, he had a 10-year long stint with Angel Broking as Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management Services. Before that, he had worked with HBL Leisure as Manager - Cash and Financial Management and UTI Bank as a Team Leader. He started his professional journey in 2001 with Blue Star InfoTech, Mumbai. He holds a B.Com degree from RA Podar College, University of Mumbai. He is also a Chartered Accountant (Intermediate) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and a member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Joshi is a fitness enthusiast and likes to pursue sports-related activities in his leisure time, which includes playing lawn tennis and cricket.

He is responsible for research and content for India products. His experience in the asset management business will also be invaluable as William O Neil India starts building its asset management business.

The webinar will include:

- Introduction to CAN SLIM® investing system
- Using our proprietary ratings and features to find CAN SLIM® stocks
- Using charts to time your buying

- Using Charts to time your selling

See you at Pro Masters Virtual!

This webinar will be accessible to PRO subscribers only.

 

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 09:53 pm

