Privatise select PSBs, overhaul bad loan management, says new paper by Raghuram Rajan and Viral Acharya

A jointly authored paper by former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan and former deputy governor Viral Acharya has advocated privatisation of public sector banks, scrapping of Department of Financial Services in government and overhauling the bad loan management system.

Suggesting ways to change the ownership structure of public sector banks, the paper said state-linked banks can be a first step in altering the ownership structure of some PSBs, where the government brings down its stakes to below 50 percent.

Also, the paper has sought creating distance from operations of banks and improving governance along the way. “Re-privatisation of select PSBs can then be undertaken as part of a carefully calibrated strategy, bringing in private investors who have both financial expertise,” the paper said.

Further, automatic dilutions can be deployed as another intermediate step to reprivatization, whereby the government commits upfront to letting the bank board dilute the government’s stake through raising of fresh capital whenever the government is unable to inject the capital required to meet regulatory requirements, the paper said.

On dealing with bad loans, the paper said out-of-court restructuring frameworks can be designed for time-bound negotiations between creditors of a stressed firm, failing which National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) filing should apply.

The two need to work in tandem as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Court’s (IBC) procedural threat serves as the fall-back, facilitating meaningful negotiation out of court, it said.

Development of an online platform for distressed loan sales to provide real-time transparency in loan sales, the paper said. Banks could be nudged to sell loans, and average prices for each class of loans could serve as objective “marks” for recording bank recoveries and losses, as well as guiding write-downs, the paper said.

Further, private asset management and national asset management “bad banks” should be encouraged in parallel to the online platform for distressed loan sales. Private players could aggregate and recover on loans in sectors where government intervention isn’t necessary.

“The national public sector “bad bank” could serve as a vehicle to aggregate loans, create management teams for distressed firms, and possibly buy and hold distressed assets in a sector like power till demand returns,” the paper said.

Reform governance in PSBs

The paper has made a pitch for operational independence for boards and management. This can be done by creating a holding company structure for government stakes. The holding company should make professional and diverse board appointments to each bank, and these directors should be empowered to guide the bank towards its objectives, the paper said.

Interestingly, the paper has sought winding down of the Department of Financial Services in the government to ensure independence for PSBs in the true spirit.

“Winding down Department of Financial Services in the Ministry of Finance is essential, both as an affirmative signal of the intent to grant bank boards and management independence and as a commitment not to engage in “mission creep” when compulsions arise to use banks for serving costly social or political objectives,” the paper said.

The paper has also touched upon various ways to reform the credit functions of banks by focusing a cash flow based lending approach rather than an asset-based approach.

“Banks could rely more on loan covenants for large borrowers, tied to liquidity and leverage ratios (instead of lending purely against assets). This would set up “trip wire” points for enhancing loan collateralization, rather than requiring it from the beginning,” the paper said. “In case of small borrowers, reliance on GST invoices and utility payment bills, among other cash-flow information, can facilitate such a transition,” it said.

Bank licencing norms

The paper has made a case for on-tap licensing to be kept open at all times – with an annual invitation for applications – to create more vibrant banking with entry of better players.Particularly, high-performing micro-credit institutions to become small finance banks, and similarly, high-performing small finance banks to become universal banks, it said, adding conversely, poorly performing universal banks can be relegated to small finance bank status.