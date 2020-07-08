Private trains: Indian Railways junks experience clause to woo bidders: Report

Private companies interested in running trains in India need no prior experience of the same, the revised qualifying requirements released by the Railways said, according to a report by The Hindu BusinessLine.

These companies need not have experience in other sectors such as airports, travel and hospitality.

This clause was part of the qualifying requirements mentioned in the January 2020 draft document. It had mandated that private players must have experience in one or a mix of these sectors.

Bidders also need not have experience in construction, manufacturing or rail equipment, overhead electrical equipment, signalling, rolling stock, or associated projects and businesses, the report adds.

This change in requirements is being seen as a move to help attract more private players to run trains and increase competition.

On July 1, the Railways Ministry had walked the talk of opening up the running of passenger trains to private companies, a significant reform that is expected to shake up the creaking infrastructure and foster growth.

The ministry invited qualification proposals from private entities to run trains over 109 pairs of routes by introducing 151 modern trains. The project would entail private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore, the ministry said in a statement.

The 109 original destination pairs of routes have been formed into 12 clusters across the rail network and each train shall have a minimum of 16 coaches.

India’s rail network, its largest employer, crams millions of people every day to its mostly timeworn trains running from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Private entity will be responsible for financing, procuring, operation and maintenance of trains.

Trains shall be designed for a maximum speed of 160 kilometres per hour. There would be a substantial reduction in journey time. The running time taken by a train shall be comparable to or faster than the fastest train of the Indian Railways operating in the respective route, the statement said further.

The concession period for the project shall be 35 years.