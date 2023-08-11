Private sector needs to engage in development of global public goods: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on August 10 said the private sector needs to engage in the development and financing of global public goods such as Unified Payment Interface (UPI).

Das further added that it is not because these entities create an enabling ecosystem for businesses to thrive but also because they would be a commercially viable endeavour.

“The UPI has been a public sector-led initiative, it is not necessary that public goods can only be developed and financed by the public sector. The private sector needs to engage in the provision of global public goods,” Das said.

Das was speaking at the G20 Finance Track National Event.

He further said, in this regard, it is worthwhile to build innovative design features which private investors find attractive in financing of GPGs. In the investment cascade, keeping in view the very large investment requirements, the trigger financing can come from public investment.

"This would help in minimizing risk and expanding market access. Subsequent financing needs can be met by the private sector," Das added.

He said that Global Public Goods play a crucial role in shaping developmental strategies and securing human welfare across borders and generations. but, financing them has become a critical issue in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the highly unsettled geopolitical

environment, climate change, fractures in international supply chains,

and tectonic shifts in financial market conditions and global liquidity.

Adding to this, Das said a multilateral debt relief program providing targeted assistance to low-income countries with high debt levels needs to be considered on a priority basis.

The crucial role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in addressing global debt vulnerabilities cannot be overstated.

"These institutions are at the centre of international monetary and financial system. Hence it is incumbent upon them to do more for countries in debt distress," Das said.