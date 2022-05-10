Private-sector insurance players surprise with 42% yoy APE growth this April: Kotak Institutional Equities

Private sector insurance players posted strong growth in April 2022, despite the high base because of the pandemic and the month usually being a lean period, according to Kotak Institutional Equities’ report.

“Private sector players reported 42% yoy APE growth in April 2022; growth in individual APE was 46%. High growth is impressive despite the fact that the base month, i.e. April 2021 was a strong month as well with 80% growth; 90% on individual APE basis,” the report said.

Even excluding the Covid-effect, the growth number was impressive. “On three-year CAGR basis… the private sector was up 16%,” it added.

Usually, this month isn’t a representation of the sector’s annual growth. But, with May and June 2021 showing weak growth (5% and 16% respectively in individual APE) due to the second wave of the pandemic, and April 2022 posting such good numbers, the first quarter of this fiscal is looking good for private players in this sector.

Among the listed players, “ICICI Life and SBI Life bounced back, HDFC Life was muted while Max Life reported a decline in April”.

SBI Life has had a choppy year, with months of high growth followed by months of weakness and vice versa. Despite that it came ahead of the industry. “SBI Life reported 89% growth in individual APE on the back of massive 263% growth in April 2021. The company was weak in 4QFY22.” The overall industry grew 50% y-o-y this April.

“ICICI Life reported 32% growth on individual APE on the back of 65% growth in April 2021. While the company reported ~30% growth in FY2022 (ex-ICICI Bank), the support of the parent bank will be crucial to maintain the business momentum,” said the report.

HDFC Life’s growth weakened considerably this year, while Max Life posted a decline.

“HDFC Life was weak with 9.6% growth in individual APE on the back of 95.8% growth in April 2021; on overall APE basis, the company reported 12.6% growth on the back of 90.3% in April 2021… Max Life remained weak with 5% decline on the high base of 121% in April 2021. The company has been weak with 16-23% decline in Jan-Feb 2022 and 11% growth in March 2022,” the report said.

Smaller, faster

In the private insurance space, smaller players such as Bajaj Life and Birla SL grew much faster than the listed top four. “Newer partnerships and product diversification have likely supported stronger growth for these players and they may likely outperform large listed peers in the near term,” said the report.

“Bajaj Life continued to report high (82%) growth in individual APE, despite 92% growth in the base period. Birla SL was up 52% on 30% growth in the base period. Tata AIA reported 86% growth but on low base of 6%,” said the report.