Private sector banks push hard to lift government’s Rs 3 lakh crore MSME loan scheme

Private banks are picking up pace in sanctioning loans under the Rs 3 lakh core emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, economic relief package.

Private sector banks have so far sanctioned Rs 47.108 crore under the scheme and has disbursed Rs 18,906 crore. As against this, state-run banks have sanctioned Rs 63,234 crore so far, but disbursed Rs 33,349 crore. In other words, banks have sanctioned Rs 1.1 lakh crore, of which Rs 52,255 crore has been disbursed as on July 1.

The idea behind the scheme, which was launched as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package by the government in response to the COVID-19 crisis, was to help MSMEs to meet their immediate fund requirements such as paying salaries and rentals besides meeting other immediate operating expenditures. The government promised full guarantee cover to banks on such loans. Banks could grant up to 20 percent of the outstanding loan amount to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as on February 29.

As Moneycontrol has reported earlier, the disbursal figure remains almost half of what has been sanctioned. Loan are sanctioned based on eligibility and disbursements are based on actual requirement of the borrower. In the initial stage, banks step up sanctioning process with or without the consent of the borrower.

All MSMEs who have drawn up to Rs 25 crore loan outstanding and Rs 100 crore turnover are eligible to borrow money under this scheme. After sanctioning the loan amount, the bank awaits the borrowers’ response to issue the cheque. On account of low demand and fear of over-indebtedness many MSMEs have not availed loan under this scheme.