English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Private players may own 51% stake in proposed bad bank: Report

The plan for a bad bank was proposed during the Union Budget for 2021-22.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

State-run banks who are working on the "bad bank" want private companies, including asset managers, to own a 51 percent stake in the asset management company (AMC).

The public sector will have a 49 percent stake, but the shareholding ratio is yet to be finalised, Mint reported.

However, private entities with any links to the bad assets housed in the AMC will not be permitted to invest, the report said.

Also read: Will NBFCs be allowed to transfer stressed assets to proposed Bad Bank?

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Related stories

"There is interest from the private sector as this presents an opportunity to manage assets worth Rs 2.25 trillion for a management fee. Lenders are discussing the quantum of the management fee that these asset managers will be entitled to," a source told the Mint.

State-run banks want the private sector to own the majority of the AMC to enable flexibility in decision-making and to avoid the purview of the three Cs: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), sources told the paper.

The plan for a bad bank was proposed during the Union Budget for 2021-22. The entity will absorb stressed assets of lenders and will be set up as an asset reconstruction company (ARC)/AMC.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Economy #India
first published: Mar 8, 2021 10:22 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.