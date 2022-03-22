Private philanthropic giving in India to grow 12% annually to reach Rs1.8 lakh crore by FY26

Representative image.

Indian HNIs are donating much less than their counterparts in the US, the UK and China, but overall private philanthropic funding in India is estimated to grow around 12 percent annually in the next five years to reach Rs.1.8 lakh crore by FY26.

Private philanthropy in India is poised to grow with the projected growth in the economy, a rise in the number of donors across segments, and growth in income and wealth, according to the India Philanthropy Report 2022 published on March 22 by consulting firm Bain and Co. and non-government organisation Dasra.

It is important to take advantage of these factors and focus on building a robust ecosystem that encourages giving and unlocks potential across the segments in the future. Within the context of the overall trends -- CSR, family philanthropy (UHNI and HNI), and retail giving – contribute a lion's share to the philanthropic kitty.

Arpan Sheth, partner, Bain & Co said family philanthropy is becoming more visible and slowly shifting away from charitable work in the form of funding food, education, and scholarships to newer concepts and deeper focus areas.

“This shift is the result of the higher risk appetite of NowGen philanthropists, who are more entrepreneurial, socially aware, and innovative in their approach. It is critical to provide hands-on support to this promising cohort so that they can spearhead India’s journey to achieve SDG,” Sheth said.

Unlike CSR and family philanthropy, retail donations are unorganised and not systemic in nature. Retail giving in India is expected to grow at approximately 10 percent annually and contribute 25 percent of total private giving by FY26.

Over the past five years, crowdfunding platforms have disrupted this segment by offering greater accessibility, flexibility, and ease of payment to donors along with a substantially wider reach to individuals and charities raising money. Although India has shown progress, a massive opportunity remains to formalise the sector, IPR 2022 said.

Data estimates in this edition of the IPR show positive trends for family philanthropy, which is expected to grow at a robust 12 percent to 14 percent, with both UHNI and HNI contributions blossoming.

With a disproportionate increase in wealth during the pandemic and a possible increase in relative giving (giving as a percentage of net wealth) as more tech entrepreneurs and NowGen philanthropists enter the fray, this cohort holds the potential to play a crucial role in meeting the country’s social sector fund requirement.

Philanthropy by UHNIs and HNIs

“Compared with other countries including China, the UK, and the United States, Indian HNIs donate substantially less across all wealth brackets. This trend can change, however, especially with the rise of Indian start-ups and young tech entrepreneurs. UHNIs from the technology sector, in fact have donated more generously than other sectors,” IPR 2022 said.

Family philanthropy overall forms about one-third of total private giving now as against approximately 40 percent in FY 2016. Division of the segment into UHNI and HNI giving shows differing trends, with UHNI giving exhibiting some volatility and reduction from its peak

“Total UHNI donations have declined by approximately 40 percent from their peak in FY 2016, but a four-times growth in the past two years signals a positive uptrend,” the report said.

“In terms of allocation, education has continued to garner the most funds (more than 60 percent), followed by healthcare in distant second. FY 2021 saw disaster relief taking over healthcare however, pointing toward rising Covid-19–related donations as a possible reason behind the current increase in donations,” said the report.

Even though absolute UHNI giving has increased over the past two years, giving as a percentage of net wealth, excluding Wipro founder Azim Premji, has declined.

One reason is a steep increase in the wealth of UHNIs following the outbreak of COVID-19. The number of individuals with wealth of more than Rs 1,000 crore increased by approximately 20 percent, from 828 in FY 2020 to more than 1,000 in FY 2021, while their cumulative net worth increased by approximately 50 percent, from approximately Rs 60 lakh crore to approximately Rs 90 lakh crore in the same period, the report said.

This trend was even more evident within the top wealth bracket, as the cumulative wealth of UHNIs in the more than Rs 50,000 crore bracket rose by approximately 80 percent compared with an approximately 45 percent and approximately 30 percent rise in the Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore and Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore brackets.