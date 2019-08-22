Private hospitals may have to cut costs by 30-35% to serve Ayushman Bharat patients: EY report

Private hospitals may have to reduce their costs by around 30-35 percent to treat patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, according to a report by EY.

The report, titled ‘Re-engineering Indian Healthcare 2.0’, launched by EY & FICCI on May 21, highlighted that the reimbursement tariffs offered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme doesn't cover 40-80 percent of the procedure costs incurred by hospitals.

“It is expected that with the allocation of only 25 percent of the capacity to Ayushman Bharat patients, NABH accredited multi-speciality hospitals are likely to witness 15-25 percent decline in ARPOBs (Average revenue per occupied bed day), 25-50 percent decline in EBITDA and 35-60 percent decline in ROCE, if no change is undertaken by them in their operating model,” stated the report.

The report cites examples of a coronary bypass surgery, where procedure costs range between Rs 1,80,000 and Rs 2,10,000, while Ayushman Bharat tariff for a hospital accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) is fixed at Rs 1,04,000, which is almost half the total cost. Angioplasty, another mass procedure to open up blocked coronary arteries costs around Rs 90000 – Rs 1,10,000, whereas Ayushman Bharat offers Rs 75000, which is 20-45 per lower.

"Reducing the cost by 30-35 percent isn’t any aspiration, it can be achieved," said Kaivaan Movdawalla, Partner – Performance Improvement Healthcare at EY. Movdawalla is co-author of the report.

"If they are able to reduce costs, they will be able to accept at least 30 percent of the Ayushman Bharat patients, when you get these patients, the occupancy rates will move to 80-85 percent from 65-70 percent, they also get the operating leverage, so that the beds get utilized, achieving a reasonable return on capital employed (RoCE )," Movdawalla said.

Movdawall said cost reduction and extending services to Ayushman Bharat patients will help private hospitals to make a 14-15 percent RoCE.

"Private hospitals are slowly losing their pricing power, earlier they used to respond to the rising costs by raising prices, but now they have to look at out-of-box to serve a large number of patients," Movdawalla

Prescription to lower costs

The report made several suggestions for achieving 30-35 percent cost reduction without compromising on the clinical outcomes or cutting corners to achieve the quality of services offered to patients.

They include cost optimization of material procurement and consumption.

Materials procurement constitutes 30-35 percent of healthcare costs. EY suggests strategic initiatives like price discovery, structured supplier model, sharp negotiation, and optimizing the cost of ownership will reduce the cost of material procurement by 30-40 percent.

On the material consumption side, it calls for standardization of clinical pathways and treatment guidelines, and controls over billing materials.

The report also calls for manpower productivity improvement and redesign of organization structure. Manpower constitutes 20-25 percent of hospital costs. Reports says manpower costs can be reduced by 20-40 percent.

The report suggested the remodeling of doctor pay-outs from existing fee for service to fixed salary and outcome-based models, and limiting the system organized around individual physicians to a team-based approach that is focused on patients.

It also calls for the optimization of operational and capital expenditure.

"Drive 35-40 percent optimization from current levels for majorcost heads given that pricing in tier 2 markets is 40-50 percent lower

than that of metro markets," the report says.