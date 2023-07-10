Private equity inflows plunge 61% to $6.1 bn in Jan-Jun; lowest since 2020

Despite the funding winter in the space, startups continued to attract the largest share of private equity capital, which in absolute terms was a steep 69 percent decline year-on-year.

Continuing global macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical headwinds, along with tight credit markets, pulled down private equity investments into the country by 61 percent in the first half of 2023 to $6.1 billion, according to a report. The value is the lowest in the January-June period since 2020, shows data collated by Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group subsidiary and one of the world's largest financial markets data and insights providers.

However, in volume terms, PE deals jumped 53 percent on a sequential basis to 300 transactions and rose 0.8 percent in value terms on a quarter-on-quarter basis to $2.6 billion.

Given the record amount of $13.7 billion raised by India-based PE funds in 2022, there is substantial capital waiting to be deployed. Internet-specific companies, including computer software and utilities, continued to attract maximum PE investment with $2.04 billion in the reporting period.

While in value terms the inflows into the online space fell 68.8 percent, the number of deals declined to 188 from 262 a year ago. As a result, computer software segment saw a massive 80.8 percent year-on-year drop, followed by transportation, which received 48.3 percent less capital. On the other hand, financial services saw a much higher fall at 83.2 percent, while consumer-related companies saw the funding tap drying up by 80.7 percent.

However, the industrial/energy sector saw inflows jumping 354 percent. Meanwhile, domestic funds saw money inflow dipping by 2.7 percent to $2.63 billion. This brings PE fundraising activity during the first half to $5.3 billion, down 26.8 percent year-on-year. Top 10 PE investments in the first half were Utility player Avaada Ventures ($1 billion), Lenskart Solutions ($600 million), Ola Electric Mobility ($300 million), Serentica Renewables ($250 million), Girnar Insurance Brokers and Sona Precision Forgings ($149.6 million each), Biocon ($129.2 million), Mintifi ($110 million), Freshtohome Foods ($104 million), Finnovation Tech Solutions, PhonePe and Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses ($100 million each).