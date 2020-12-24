Private corporate performance improved in Q2, shows RBI data

RBI

Performance of corporate sector marked some improvement in the second quarter of the year, the Reserve Bank of India said on December 24, based on analysis of quarterly results of 2,637 listed non-government non-financial companies.

Demand conditions in the manufacturing sector moved to the path of recovery with a softer contraction of 4.3 percent on a year-on-year (Y-O-Y) basis in nominal sales in Q2 after a contraction of 41.1 percent in the previous quarter, the RBI said.

The contraction was due to a major country-wide lockdown post the COVID-19 pandemic. The Q2 recovery was led by iron and steel, food products, cement, automobile and pharmaceutical companies, the central bank stated.

Nominal sales of non-IT services sector also registered a lower contraction of 14.5 percent, on a Y-o-Y basis, led by expansion in sales of telecommunication and real estate companies, the RBI said. Also, sales growth of IT sector companies remained steady at 3.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in Q2, FY 21, the RBI said.

The RBI analysis also showed that input cost pressure from raw materials remained subdued for the manufacturing sector in Q2.

Also, the operating profits of manufacturing companies increased on the back of savings in expenditure, the study showed. Operating profits of services (both IT and non-IT) companies also increased in Q2.

With the rise in profits, the interest coverage ratio of manufacturing companies improved to 4.6 in Q2, FY 21 from 2.4 in the previous quarter, the RBI said.