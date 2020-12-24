MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Private corporate performance improved in Q2, shows RBI data

Nominal sales of non-IT services sector also registered lower contraction of 14.5 percent on a Y-o-Y basis, led by expansion in sales of telecommunication and real estate companies.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2020 / 07:07 PM IST
RBI

RBI

Performance of corporate sector marked some improvement in the second quarter of the year, the Reserve Bank of India said on December 24, based on analysis of quarterly results of 2,637 listed non-government non-financial companies.

Demand conditions in the manufacturing sector moved to the path of recovery with a softer contraction of 4.3 percent on a year-on-year (Y-O-Y) basis in nominal sales in Q2 after a contraction of 41.1 percent in the previous quarter, the RBI said.

The contraction was due to a major country-wide lockdown post the COVID-19 pandemic. The Q2 recovery was led by iron and steel, food products, cement, automobile and pharmaceutical companies, the central bank stated.

Nominal sales of non-IT services sector also registered a lower contraction of 14.5 percent, on a Y-o-Y basis, led by expansion in sales of telecommunication and real estate companies, the RBI said. Also, sales growth of IT sector companies remained steady at 3.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in Q2, FY 21, the RBI said.

Sales growth of IT sector companies remained steady at 3.6 percent in Q2.

Close

Related stories

The RBI analysis also showed that input cost pressure from raw materials remained subdued for the manufacturing sector in Q2.

Also, the operating profits of manufacturing companies increased on the back of savings in expenditure, the study showed. Operating profits of services (both IT and non-IT) companies also increased in Q2.

With the rise in profits, the interest coverage ratio of manufacturing companies improved to 4.6 in Q2, FY 21 from 2.4 in the previous quarter, the RBI said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #private corporate sector #RBI survey on private corporate performance
first published: Dec 24, 2020 07:07 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.