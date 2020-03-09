App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Private banks slower than PSBs in cutting lending rates

In January 2020, the Weighted Average Lending Rate (WALR) on outstanding loans of private banks is the same (11.06 percent) as the comparable period a year ago, according to central bank data.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Though private banks are behind state-run lenders in cutting lending rates, they are faster in cutting term deposit rates.

The banking sector has been criticised for being slow in transferring the benefits of central bank rate cuts to the customers. In 2019, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its repo rate by 135 basis points to the current rate of 5.15 percent.

For public sector banks (PSBs), the WALR in January 2020 was 9.59 percent, 21 basis points lower than 9.8 percent in January 2019.

But, private sector lenders have been faster than their state-run counterparts in cutting the rates on term deposits. In January 2019, their Weighted Average Domestic Term Deposit Rate (WADTDR) on outstanding deposits was 51 basis points lower from a year ago, against the 29 basis points cut by PSBs.

In terms of WALR on fresh rupee loans, PSBs were slightly faster than private banks in cutting the rates. Over the past year, PSBs have reduced the WALR on fresh loans by 62 basis points (8.85 percent in January 2020), while private sector players have slashed it by 50 basis points (10.19 percent in January 2020).

“When we grant loans, our interest cost is tied up immediately. For example, for home loan given five years ago, the bank treasury would have locked in rates prevalent at that time even for the bank,” an executive with a private bank told The Indian Express.

WALR WADTDR

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 01:07 pm

tags #banking

