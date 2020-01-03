App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Private banks may no longer offer toll-free helpline numbers to customers

Public sector banks (PSBs), however, continue to offer toll-free helpline services to their customers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Customers of private banks could be in for a rude shock the next time they try reaching out to their bank's customer care helpline number. Many private lenders in the country have now switched to premium paid customer service numbers from the toll-free numbers used earlier.

This means that customers will be charged for any calls made to the bank through these premium helpline numbers that begin with the digits 1860, unlike the toll-free numbers that follow 1800 series.

Often, customers make calls to the customer helpline numbers provided by banks assuming they are toll-free. However, it will help to be more careful now.

Close

While some of these banks still provide the toll-free numbers also alongside the premium numbers, others have discontinued the toll-free service.

related news

There are 11 digit numbers in both the 1860 premium series and 1800 toll-free series, which can be reached from any mobile network across India.

Public sector banks (PSBs), however, continue to offer toll-free helpline services to their customers.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.