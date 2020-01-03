Private banks may no longer offer toll-free helpline numbers to customers

Customers of private banks could be in for a rude shock the next time they try reaching out to their bank's customer care helpline number. Many private lenders in the country have now switched to premium paid customer service numbers from the toll-free numbers used earlier.

This means that customers will be charged for any calls made to the bank through these premium helpline numbers that begin with the digits 1860, unlike the toll-free numbers that follow 1800 series.

Often, customers make calls to the customer helpline numbers provided by banks assuming they are toll-free. However, it will help to be more careful now.

While some of these banks still provide the toll-free numbers also alongside the premium numbers, others have discontinued the toll-free service.

There are 11 digit numbers in both the 1860 premium series and 1800 toll-free series, which can be reached from any mobile network across India.