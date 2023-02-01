 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Privacy policy: SC asks WhatsApp to give wide publicity to undertaking given to Centre in 2021

Feb 01, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed WhatsApp to widely publicise its undertaking given to the Centre that it will not limit functionality for users not agreeing to its 2021 privacy policy but will continue to remind users about the update, and maintain this approach till the proposed data protection law comes into effect.

In a letter written to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on May 22, 2021, WhatsApp had assured the government that the privacy of users remains the highest priority and that it will not limit the functionality.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by two students — Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi — challenging the contract entered into between WhatsApp and its parent Facebook to provide access to calls, photographs, texts, videos and documents shared by users, saying it is a violation of their privacy and free speech.

Observing that the matter needs consideration, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph asked the mobile messaging app to give advertisements in five newspapers to publicise its 2021 undertaking given to the government.