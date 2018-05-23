App
May 23, 2018 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Privacy in your hands: Here’s how Google, Facebook will now protect data in EU

Nearly all these services are now allowing users to download their entire activity history at any point in time.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) kicking in this Friday in the European Union, you must have noticed several of your most popular services sending you notices or information about a change in their privacy policies.

Gmail, Facebook, Twitter and any other service that has data related operations in the EU region will have to comply with the new guidelines on data protection and hence have to tweak their privacy and data sharing policies.

Nearly all these services are now allowing users to download their entire activity history at any point in time. (Yes, Gmail too!)

And its not just the online guys who have to comply. Any company that does business in the EU will have to comply with GDPR, which is seen as one of the most stringent data protection laws in the world.

For instance, Heathrow Airport, the world's second busiest in terms of international passenger traffic, has sent an email with its updated privacy policy to anyone who has ever used their free WiFi and provided an email ID.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwyWEOQmqVY&feature=youtu.be

Let us take a look at some of the new features introduced by different online services:

Facebook

Even as the world's largest social network continues to grapple with the controversy stemming from allowing a third party to harvest user profiles for elections, it has laid out how it will deal with GDPR.

On its Business blog page, Facebook has detailed the ways businesses processing any kind of EU data will have to comply with GDPR. Areas covered include contractual necessity, consent and legitimate interests.

It has also laid down the different responsibilities of a data controller and data processor in a GDPR scenario.

https://www.facebook.com/business/gdpr

Google Analytics

Google Analytics has introduced Data Retention controls that will allow users to set the time before user-level and event-level data stored by it is automatically deleted from its servers.

https://support.google.com/analytics/answer/7667196

Google Analytics will also introduce a user deletion tool that allows users to manage the deletion of all data associated with an individual user, such as a site visitor from Google Analytics and/or Analytics 360 properties.

Gmail

Among the new features announced by Gmail in April, the hugely-popular emailing service introduced a new confidential mode that allows users to remove the option to forward, copy, download or print messages. The idea is to not let people get hold of your sensitive information like a tax return or your social security number that you may have to send through email.

The new Gmail features also allow messages to expire after a set period of time to help users stay in control of their information.

Twitter

The most popular microblogging website in the world rolled out an updated and more readable privacy policy in April. Among the things it has done is give users greater control of their data, tweets, retweets and also the ability to download all their Twitter history.

It has also revised how much personal information users want to share with Twitter.

https://twitter.com/en/privacy#update






