MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Pristyn Care raises $53 million in funding round led by Tiger Global

Pristyn Care currently performs surgeries for over 50 diseases in over 30 cities and towns in India.

PTI
April 20, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST
Pristyn Care | Source- Facebook.

Pristyn Care | Source- Facebook.

Healthcare start-up Pristyn Care on Tuesday said it has raised $53 million in Series-D round of funding led by US investment fund Tiger Global Management. After this funding, Pristyn Care's valuation has risen to over USD 550 million, Pristyn Care said in a statement.

Tiger Global was joined by Pristyn Care's existing investors Sequoia Capital, Hummingbird Ventures and Epiq Capital in the latest funding round,it added. Pristyn Careco-founder Harsimarbir Singh said, "With this new capital, we plan to expand our surgery offerings in more cities and towns and attract international patients seeking treatment in India, treat new disease lines, and invest in brand building."

Tech Mahindra acquires DigitalOnUs for $120 million

On the development, Tiger Global Management Partner Scott Shleifer said, "By using technology to deliver differentiated experiences and outcomes, Pristyn Care has built the leading consumer-centric surgery provider in India." Shleifer added that the market opportunity is huge, and "we couldn't be more excited to partner with Harsimarbir (Harsh) and his team".

Pristyn Care currently performs surgeries for over 50 diseases in over 30 cities and towns in India.
PTI
TAGS: #Hummingbird Ventures #Pristyn Care #Sequoia Capital #Tiger Global
first published: Apr 20, 2021 04:23 pm

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.