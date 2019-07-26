App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Principal Mutual Fund ropes in Canara Robeco MF’s Ravi Gopalakrishnan as equity head

Gopalakrishnan had his previous work experience with Principal where he was responsible for managing individual investment portfolios

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Principal Mutual has appointed Ravi Gopalakrishnan as head of equity. In his new role, he will lead the equity investment function for Principal Mutual Fund schemes along with equity analysts and fund managers, according to the press release from the fund house.

He will also be designated fund manager for all schemes managed by P.V.K. Mohan who resigned from the company earlier this month.

Gopalakrishnan has more than 25 years of experience across mutual funds, portfolio management services, and equity research.

Prior to joining Principal Mutual Fund, Gopalakrishnan was associated with Canara Robeco Asset Management Company as head - equity investments, where he was responsible for managing equity investment strategies, research, and funds.

He also had his previous work experience with Principal where he was responsible for managing individual investment portfolios for corporate and non-corporate clients.

Gopalakrishnan has also his assignments with Pramerica as chief investment officer-equities and Hudson Fairfax Group (USA) as a portfolio advisor.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 12:53 pm

tags #Business #MFnews #Principal Mutual Fund

