AAA-gaming franchise Prince of Persia reboot to be made in India: Here is all you need to know

Makers of AAA titles like Assasins Creed and Far Cry, french game studio UbiSoft has said that it would be making a reboot of the classic game 'Prince of Persia' in India. This is the first time the entire project with an AAA rating is being undertaken from the ground up in India.

This 2003 title remains one of the most popular titles that Ubisoft has produced. . The remake, which is developed by Ubisoft’s studios in Pune and Mumbai, follows a similar storyline to the classic 2003 action-adventure game.

However, this remastered version will have updated graphics, improved camera angles and gameplay mechanics. In fact, American actor Yuri Lowenthal, who was the voice actor for the Prince in the original 2003 game, has reprised his role for the remake.

This version of the game will be the latest in the series, after the 2010 Prince of Persia game, 'The Forgotten Sands'.

According to a New Indian Express report, Pierre Sylvain Girls game director of the reboot said that 'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake' is a very important milestone for the Indian studios.

"This is because we finally have the ownership of that project and can actually tweak the design and inject it into the game what has been in our mind," he added.

Speaking to Moneycontrol on the development. game writer and narrative designer Divya Diana Dias said India is already known as a good place to outsource art and programming.

"The new thing is that gameplay mechanics are also being enhanced in the Prince of Persia reboot, which I hope means Indian game designers got more of a say. However, the storyline and creative vision still comes from outside India. I'd say it's a tiny step in the right direction," she added.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time will launch in January 2021 for PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One. It will also be playable on the PS5 and Xbox Series X using backwards compatibility.

However, a Nintendo Switch version won’t be available at launch.