Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sign deal with Netflix: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have founded a yet-to-be-named production company, which has currently signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming, only six months after their departure from The House of Windsor, a New York Times report reveals.

The couple may appear on camera in a documentary. However, Meghan Markle has repeatedly made it clear that she currently has no plans to appear on camera any time soon.

It is unclear how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be paid given their lack of production experience, the report said.

Earlier, Meghan Markle said she had no plans to appear on camera any time soon. Her last appearance was on the cable TV show Suits in 2019. “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple said in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” They added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.” Netflix has 193 million subscribers worldwide.

According to the report, the streaming service is known for backing up Brink’s trucks when it wants to be in business with high-profile people. This has been the case when other entertainment companies also want their services. In recent months, Harry and Meghan have quietly talked with Disney and Apple.