 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Primed Location: What the new KR Pura-Whitefield Metro Line means for Bengaluru’s real estate market

Souptik Datta
Apr 03, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST

Brokers say the metro line will lead to the appreciation of residential, commercial, and warehousing portfolios in and around the area.

Every day, Ershad Bothiwalla, who stays in Kadugodi near Whitefield, walks 15 minutes to reach the Kadugodi Industrial Area metro station. He gets off at Mahadevpura metro station and walks to office.

For IT professionals like Bothiwalla, the recently-launched Krishnarajapura (KR Pura)-Whitefield metro line has been a respite from serious traffic bottlenecks in the eastern IT corridor of the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this 13.7 km stretch on March 25. The maximum travel time is about 25-30 minutes, and the maximum fare is Rs 35. The line travels across the Old Madras Road connecting most of the major tech parks in Whitefield.

The major areas along the metro line are KR Pura (12.5 km from Whitefield), Mahadevpura (11 km from Whitefield), Kundlahalli (about 4 km from Whitefield), and Adugodi (about 3 km from Whitefield).