Prime Venture Partners leads Rs 14-crore round in edtech startup Winuall

Online education platform Winuall has raised Rs 14.7 crore from Prime Venture Partners, Beenext, Ramakant Sharma, the founder of LivSpace, along with a clutch of angel investors in the latest funding round.

Winuall works with small institutes and coaching centres to digitise the learning experience for students with online classes, live sessions and assessments.

“With the ongoing pandemic, this investment is a testament to how newer trends of online learning will emerge in the times to come. Our aim is to enable tutors in India to go digital and improve the quality of learning for students,” Winuall CEO Ashwini Purohit said.

The company will use the funds to enhance its product and also hire across technology, product and business development verticals. It has set a target of adding more than 20,000 coaching institutes and serve more than three million students across the country by the end of 2021.

Founded in 2019 by Purohit and Saurabh Vyas, Winuall offers a SaaS plug-and-play platform on a subscription model for tutors and coaching institutes.

These centres, typically run by a single teacher or a group of tutors, can become fully digitised through this solution. It brings into play tools like live classes, online quizzes, online courses and others.

Winuall has more than 3,700 coaching institutes on board across the country, with over 5000 tutors using the platform. With coronavirus outbreak forcing students to learn from home, players like Winuall see a business opportunity to digitise the large home-tuition market in the country.