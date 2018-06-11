App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prime Minister to dedicate to nation SAIL's expanded steel plant at Bhilai on June 14

This would be the third plant of SAIL which the prime minister will dedicate to the nation. In 2015, he had dedicated Rourkela and IISCO steel plants.SAIL had undertaken about Rs 70,000 crore modernisation and expansion of its integrated steel plants.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the modernised and expanded plant of state-run steel maker SAIL at Bhilai, on Thursday. Bhilai is Steel Authority of India Ltd's (SAIL) largest plant and major producer and supplier of rails for Indian Railways including 260 metre long rails.

"Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to dedicate SAIL's modernised and expanded Bhilai Steel Plant, Bhilai Chhattisgarh" to the nation on June 14, a SAIL official said.

This would be the third plant of SAIL which the prime minister will dedicate to the nation. In 2015, he had dedicated Rourkela and IISCO steel plants.

SAIL had undertaken about Rs 70,000 crore modernisation and expansion of its integrated steel plants.

The capacity to produce rails at Bhilai steel plant has reached 2 MTPA from 0.8 MTPA after modernisation.

Bhilai is also a major producer of large variety of wide and heavy steel plates and structural steel.

With an annual production capacity of 3.153 MT of saleable steel, the plant also specialises in other products such as wire rods, merchant products, earthquake-resistant grade of TMT and heavy structurals including channels and beams.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 06:59 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Indian Railways #Narendra Modi #SAIL

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.