Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets up high-level committee for agricultural reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 15 announced the formation of a high-powered committee that would work on structural reforms in agriculture.

The committee, which will also include some state chief ministers, will take a holistic approach on the subject, including allied activities, an official statement said.

In his closing remarks at the NITI Aayog's fifth governing council meeting, the prime minister also asked the newly constituted Island Development Department under the Home Ministry to work on the development of about 1,300 islands that are a part of India. He asked the littoral states to take initiative with regard to the islands contiguous to their coastline.

Talking about the two new ministries — Jal Shakti and Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, the Prime Minister said India needs to take up necessary measures to solve its water problems.

The Prime Minister asked the states to review the progress of Aspirational Districts from time to time. He asked states to identify 20 percent most backward blocks as Aspirational Blocks.

In order to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024, the prime minister said that states should aim to increase their economy by 2-2.5 times, which would lead to an increase in the common man's purchasing power.

“The Prime Minister said that the mining sector can provide significant employment opportunities... (and) that bottlenecks in operationalisation of mines continue to exist in several States... the NITI Aayog is working on these issues,” the statement said.