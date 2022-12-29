Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Netanyahu after being sworn in as Israel PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday after he was sworn in as the head of the new Israeli government.

Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel's prime minister for a sixth time, leading the Jewish state's most right-wing government to date.

"Heartiest congratulations @netanyahu for forming the government. Looking forward to working together to strengthen our strategic partnership," Modi tweeted.

The two leaders also share a warm personal relationship and have often referred to each other as friends.