 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates 118-km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4130 crores.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project here.

It will reduce the travel time between the two cities from around three hours to about 75 minutes, according to officials.

The Rs 8,480 crore project involved six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 and will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region, they said.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4 lane highway.