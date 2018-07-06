Prime Day sale 2018: Amazon to offer platform for startups to launch innovative products

E-commerce giant, Amazon will provide an e-platform — Amazon Launchpad for young ventures to unveil their exclusive products during its Prime Day sale 2018, The Hindu reported.

Prime Day sale is an annual shopping event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Under Prime membership, users get unlimited free and fast delivery on eligible items, video streaming, advertisement-free music and an early access to deals. Amazon offers Prime membership at Rs 999 a year and at Rs 129 a month for customers.

The online retailer is providing an e-platform — Amazon Launchpad for young ventures to unveil their exclusive products for its Prime customers.

These innovative products include anti-theft bags for laptops, LED bulbs with more than 16 million colour options that can be controlled from anywhere and smart toys for children.

"We want to help startups showcase their cutting-edge products to millions of Amazon customers," Aman Deep Lohan, Head, Amazon Launchpad India, said in a statement.

These innovative products will cut across different categories ranging from health, electronics to food products. They will be up for sale between July 16-17, 2018.

Other gadgets include AutoWiz HotSpot — a connected car solution which can turn any car into a 4G speed Wi-Fi hotspot. This solution allows the user to remotely monitor car health, get insights to help save fuel, and drive safe.

Another venture Fego will launch 'Float', an air suspension seat add-on for mountain riders to prevent back pain. The seat add-on comes with an extra grip and an advanced strap, the report said.

The Amazon Launchpad may also feature TGL Co's ‘Imperial Treasure Coffee Gift Box’ consisting of 100 percent Arabica Coffee beans sourced from plantations around the world like Ethiopia, Brazil, and India.

The Prime Day sale will be accessible to Prime members in the UK, the US, Spain, Mexico, Japan, Netherlands, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Singapore, among others.

Customers in the US will also be able to find deals at Amazon's subsidiary Whole Food Market stores.

“Prime members will enjoy a day (and a half) of our best deals, with 36 hours to shop more than one million deals worldwide. New this year, members can shop exclusive Prime Day Launches from hundreds of brands worldwide, enjoy exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market and experience surprise entertainment events unboxed from giant Smile boxes in major cities. More than 100 million paid Prime members around the world will find our best Prime Day celebration yet,” Jeff Milke, CEO Worldwide Consumer at Amazon said.