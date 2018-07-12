Prime Day 2018: Amazon prepares for huge volume of orders

Amazon India has the largest warehousing capacity in India among all its peers, with 67 fulfilment centres across 13 states in the country. Now, Amazon has come up with a new wing to fulfil even more advanced logistics requirements of its customers. These are small-format warehouses within a city for two-hour express deliveries.

Amazon has 17,500 such stores, called ‘I Have Space’ stores, in 225 cities and 350 service partners in 320 cities, Business Standard reported.

This may come in handy as Amazon is readying to celebrate a 36-hour-long global sale for Prime members only on, starting July 16.

In a global flagship event created by Amazon, over 100 million Prime members in 17 countries, including India, will participate in Prime Day. Netherlands, Luxembourg, Australia and Singapore have also made it to the list this year.

Amit Agarwal, senior VP and country manager, Amazon India, told BS, “Prime members in India can enjoy over 200 exclusive product launches, thousands of deals at the lowest prices of the year and blockbuster entertainment launches on Prime Video and Amazon Prime Music.”

Experts suggest that Amazon may occupy more than 30 million square feet of real estate in the country by the end of this year. Flipkart, one of Amazon’s major rivals, has 41 warehouses. Amazon leases and buys real estate in India, as part of a mixed model of property ownership. It will soon leave behind software companies in India in this respect.

The company believes that the ‘I Have Space’ warehouses will help handle the huge logistics volume that a market like India poses. Local store owners deliver products within four-kilometre radius of their stores which may also act as a pick-up point for customers residing close by. Partner stores help deliver about 30 packages a day, earning some amount for every delivery.