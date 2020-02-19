App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 09:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Primary healthcare can play key role in combating outbreaks like coronavirus: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Reiterating on the importance of primary healthcare, she said, "It is the starting point for looking at how to basically diagnose early, how to basically create awareness, how to basically immunise people in a community."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Biocon Chairperson and MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Wednesday stressed the need for having an effective primary healthcare system saying it could play a vital role in combating outbreaks like coronavirus. Impressed after visiting a 'mohalla clinic' here earlier in the day, the leading industrialist said the model needs to be replicated across the country.

In a video message put out by the AAP on Twitter, Mazumdar-Shaw said, "Just think of it, today we have the coronavirus crisis, which is really alarming the whole world and if you had very effective primary health centre that could first diagnose any patients that is showing signs of any viral fever and then later on if a vaccine is available, hopefully in due course, that you immunise these patient population would be great."

Reiterating on the importance of primary healthcare, she said, "It is the starting point for looking at how to basically diagnose early, how to basically create awareness, how to basically immunise people in a community."

Close

Heaping praise on the primary healthcare system set up in the national capital by Arvind Kejriwal-led APP government, Mazumdar-Shaw said she was "impressed" with the way how it was conceived and served people in that community.

related news

She also lauded the mohalla clinic for its planning in terms of "making sure that people are able to come there, get their vitals checked, consult with a doctors, get their blood samples taken and I understand that reports come within 24 hours".

"What really impressed me was how neat, tidy and systematic everything was. I think this is a huge boon for primary healthcare... I understand the polyclinics are also a part of this ecosystem and from what little I saw I think this is an excellent programme which other states must emulate," she said adding that "we must actually replicate this across the country".

Healthcare is something that this country needs to really focus on, Mazumdar-Shaw said.

She had also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and newly elected MLA Raghav Chadha and discussed various developmental projects that the Delhi government planned to execute in healthcare, education, air pollution, water conservation, mobility and traffic.

In a tweet, Mazumdar-Shaw congratulated Kejriwal and said, "...Delhi will greatly benefit frm (sic) these initiatives.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 09:40 pm

tags #Biocon #coronavirus #India #Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.