Pricing will remain stable for several quarters, says Cadila

Pankaj Patel, Chairman of Cadila Healthcare, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the pricing pressure that the pharma companies are facing in the United States (US).

"When US President Trump is talking about pricing, he is more talking about the original drugs and not actually the generic drugs. That is one. Secondly, what we see in the US at this moment is that actually in some products the prices are now going up given that there are a lot of people who have left the market, there is a vacuum and there is lesser supply. So there are prices going up but we clearly see there are newer opportunities arising in this market. We believe the prices erosion, which has happened because of consolidated of channels is almost reaching to the bottom now and we would see here from the price stability to the price increase," Patel said on February 27.

"We believe that our pricing will remain stable for the next several quarters and at the same time as we are launching number of new products, we have plans to launch over 40 products this year so as a result, apart from that we would be able to protect our base but we would also be able to grow the business," he added.

Speaking about the India business, Patel said, "We expect this quarter that restructuring process will be over and we would be back to the growth trajectory. We would expect double-digit growth. Because of the restructuring efforts, the growth will be higher."