Price stability key to avoiding financial turbulence, says RBI governor

RBI Governor says price stability key to avoid financial turbulence

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said on June 13 that price stability was key to avoiding financial turbulence.

"We recognise that the likelihood of financial turbulence would be high if there is no price stability," Das said at Central Banking Summer Meetings in London.

"This reinforces our belief in the complementarity of monetary policy and

financial stability in the long run," Das added.

The RBI on June 8 left key rates unchanged, the second successive pause, after hiking the repo rate by 250 bps since May 2022 to control inflation. The central bank retained the withdrawal-of-accommodation stance, Governor Shaktikanta Das said announcing the MPC decision.

Inflation

The headline inflation is still above target and is expected to remain so according to the projections by the RBI. The MPC has slashed inflation aim to 5.1 percent from 5.2 percent forecast in April policy and decided by a majority of five out of six members to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation.

Das, in his speech in London said: "As per our current assessment, the disinflation process is likely to be slow and protracted with convergence to the inflation target of 4 per cent being achieved over the medium-term."

Another thing that Das highlighted that there are signs of softening in inflation in the past few months.

"In recent months, there are signs of some softening in inflation, with headline inflation easing to 4.25 per cent in May 2023 from the peak of 7.8 per cent in April 2022," said Das.

Going ahead, Das said that the disinflation process is likely to be slow and protracted with convergence to the inflation target of 4 percent being achieved over the medium-term.