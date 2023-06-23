Price stability key to high, sustainable growth: RBI Bulletin

RBI

Inflation is slowing personal consumption expenditure and bringing down price rise and stabilising inflation expectations is key to revive consumer spending, according to authors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s bulletin for the month of June. The Bulletin, a monthly publication that offers insights into the developments in domestic and global economies, doesn't represent the views of the central bank.

Noting that high inflation and resultant slowdown in consumer expenditure is, in turn, moderating corporate sales and holding back private investment in capacity creation, the bulletin said it is axiomatic that the path to high but sustainable inclusive growth has to be paved by price stability.

"Once this is realised, the trade-offs and dilemmas confronting the conduct

of monetary policy fade away," the Bulletin said.

The RBI-led monetary policy committee (MPC) retained the key policy rate, repo, at 6.5 percent and continued the policy stance as withdrawal from accommodation.

The MPC has been fighting a prolonged war on inflation in the last three years. The rate-setting panel has hiked interest rates by 250 basis points since May last year before entering into what it appears as a prolonged pause.

After bringing down inflation below the upper band of 6 percent, the MPC is now aiming to bring inflation aligned with the 4 percent medium target. The retail inflation rate dropped for the fourth month in a row in May, falling to 4.25 percent from 4.70 percent in April.

At 4.25 percent, the CPI inflation for May is the lowest in 25 months and is below consensus estimates of 4.4 percent. Despite the huge 227-basis-point fall since January, CPI inflation remains above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent for the 44th month in a row.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

In the minutes of the policy releases on June 22, most MPC members had highlighted that the battle on inflation is far from over and the MPC cannot afford to let guard on inflation fight. Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra said monetary policy needs to remain in 'brace' mode, ensuring that the effects of these shocks dissipate without leaving scars on the economy.

Beyond the first quarter, however, pressure points emanating from specific supply-demand mismatches could impart upward pressure to the momentum of prices and offset favourable base effects, especially in the second half of 2023-24, Patra said. The near-term outlook for inflation is also relatively benign vis-a-vis the 2022-23 experience, Patra added.

Shashanka Bhide, another member of the MPC, in his statement said that it is important to assess the extent of the impact of monetary policy actions on inflation rate, besides the other developments. "I believe that a pause in the policy rates is appropriate in this meeting, without any commitments on the subsequent actions except that aligning the inflation rate with the target will remain a policy priority," said Bhide.

Rajiv Ranjan, another member of the MPC, highlighted that this is a ‘wait and watch’ pause. "Though inflation at present remains above the comfort zone, there are reasons for optimism going forward. It is neither a ‘premature’ pause nor a ‘permanent’ one.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank’s fight against inflation is far from over and the efforts will continue to bring inflation closer to the medium-term target. “Our fight against inflation is far from over and we have to continue with our efforts to bring down inflation closer to the target over the medium term,” Das said in the RBI April minutes.

Further, Das said that the projected inflation in Q4 2023-24 at 5.2 percent would still be well above the target. "Therefore, at this juncture, we have to persevere with our focus on bringing about a durable moderation in inflation and at the same time give ourselves some time to monitor the impact of our past actions," he noted.