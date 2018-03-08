Prestige Group to acquire 80% stake in Sterling Urban Infraprojects for Rs 336 cr

"The company has entered into a binding agreement for acquisition of 80 per cent stake held by investors and its affiliates in Sterling Urban Infraprojects Pvt Ltd," Prestige Estates Projects Ltd said in a BSE filing.
Realty firm Prestige Group today said it has entered into an agreement to acquire 80 per cent stake in Sterling Urban Infraprojects, which holds land parcels in Bengaluru, for a cash consideration of Rs 336 crore.
"The transaction is in ordinary course of business and is being done at arm's length on a cash consideration of Rs 336 crore," it added.