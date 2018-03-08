App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
| Source: PTI

Prestige Group to acquire 80% stake in Sterling Urban Infraprojects for Rs 336 cr

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Realty firm Prestige Group today said it has entered into an agreement to acquire 80 per cent stake in Sterling Urban Infraprojects, which holds land parcels in Bengaluru, for a cash consideration of Rs 336 crore.

"The company has entered into a binding agreement for acquisition of 80 per cent stake held by investors and its affiliates in Sterling Urban Infraprojects Pvt Ltd," Prestige Estates Projects Ltd said in a BSE filing.

"The transaction is in ordinary course of business and is being done at arm's length on a cash consideration of Rs 336 crore," it added.

Sterling Urban Infraprojects owns around 59 acres of land at outer ring road-Sarjapour, Bengaluru.

tags #Business #Companies #Prestige Group #Real Estate #Sterling Urban Infraprojects

