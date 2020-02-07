App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Prestige group raises Rs 463cr via shares sale to institutional investors

Prestige group has reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 161.8 crore for December quarter as against Rs 58.1 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has raised Rs 462.64 crore through sale of shares to institutional investors. The fund raising committee of the company's board has approved the allotment of around 1.24 crore equity shares at Rs 372.50 apiece, aggregating to Rs 462.64 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The issue opened on January 30, 2020, and closed on February 4, 2020.

Last month, the company had raised Rs 437 crore through preferential allotment of shares to Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC. The board had allotted 1,34,41,654 shares of Rs 10 each to GIC affiliate firm on a preferential allotment basis, at a price of Rs 325 per equity share.

Close

Total income from operations also rose sharply to Rs 2,696.3 crore during October-December of 2019-20 from Rs 1,079 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. Prestige group has completed 250 projects across India.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 05:30 pm

tags #Business #Prestige Estates Projects Ltd #Real Estate

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.