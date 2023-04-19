 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prestige Estates clocks record sales bookings of Rs 12,930 crore in FY23, up 25% annually

Apr 19, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST

Sales bookings stood at 15.09 million square feet with an average realization of Rs 8,812 per sq ft (up by 17 per cent year-on-year) for apartments/ villas/ commercial sales and average realization of Rs 4,124 per square feet (down 2 per cent y-o-y) for plot sales.

Realty firm Prestige Estates on Wednesday said its sales bookings rose by 25 per cent to a record Rs 12,930.9 crore in the last fiscal year on strong housing demand.

In a regulatory filing, the Bengaluru-based firm said, ”During the fiscal year FY23, the group registered record-breaking highest sales of Rs 12,930.9 crore (up by 25 per cent year-on-year) and highest ever collections of Rs 9,805.5 crore (up by 31 per cent y-o-y).”

The group sold more than 9,600 homes in FY23 spanning over 15 million square feet area.During the last fiscal, the new launches totalled 26.38 million square feet up by 57 per cent annually.