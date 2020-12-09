PlusFinancial Times
XLRI Jamshedpur to host 11th edition of GNOSIS on December 11 and 12

The theme is “Ripples of COVID in the Financial Services Industry”. Dr. Aruna Sharma, Former secretary of Government of India, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhary, Managing Director of AXIS Bank and Mr. T.R. Ramachandran, Group Country Manager at Visa will be the keynote speakers.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 08:28 PM IST
File image

File image

The Finance Association at XLRI is going to host the 10th Edition of their annual financial symposium, GNOSIS’20 on December 11 and 12 on Zoom Webinar.

Keeping in mind, the recent situation in the Financial Services industry due to the Pandemic, the theme of GNOSIS 2020 is “Ripples of COVID in the Financial Services Industry”. GNOSIS 2019 witnessed participation by student delegated from B-Schools and corporate delegates from leading companies in the finance sector.

Dr. Aruna Sharma, Former secretary of Government of India, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhary, Managing Director of AXIS Bank and Mr. T.R. Ramachandran, Group Country Manager at Visa will be the keynote speakers and the guest speakers would be Mrs. Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer of NPCI, Mr. Manoj Kohli, Country Head at SoftBank India and Mr. Somasekhar Vemuri, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings.

Panel discussions include on ‘Lending Parameters: The Changing of Guard’, ‘Investment Metamorphosis: Changes in the World’, ‘The Dawn of Digital’ and ‘Economic Outlook: After the Dust Settles’. The panels will see participation from Stalwarts in industries like Banking, Fintech, Mutual Funds, etc.

The past speakers of GNOSIS include industry stalwarts have been PS Jayakumar, the MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda, Anshula Kant, MD and CFO of The World Bank Group, and Rajiv Lall, MD and CEO of IDFC Bank.

Those interested in the event can register on the following links:

Students Delegates: https://www.finaxxlri.com/registrationstudents

Corporate Delegates: https://www.finaxxlri.com/registrationcorporate

ABOUT FINAX

FINAX XLRI was established in 1991 and for the past 29 years, it has strived continuously to help and motivate the students interested in and willing to specialize in Finance domain by conducting various workshops, conferences and live projects.

For further queries: Email at finax@xlri.ac.in

