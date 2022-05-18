Power Minister RK Singh writes to chief ministers to build coal stocks ahead of Monsoon season

Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh has written to the chief ministers of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal expressing concern regarding the incomplete process of importing coal for blending.

A government release issued on May 18 said that the Power Ministry had advised State Gencos to follow a certain timeline on import of coal for blending purposes. The ministry timeline envisaged that the order for the first 10 percent of the coal required for blending would be made by May 31, 2022, so that delivery of 50 percent of the quantity could be ensured by 30th June 30, 2022, 40 percent by August 31, 2022, and the remaining 10 percent by October 31, 2022.

Singh stated that State Gencos may lift the entire quantity of coal offered under Rail-cum-Road (RCR) mode in order to build coal stock rapidly. Failing to import coal or lifting the quantity via RCR, it would not be possible to give additional domestic coal to make up for the shortfall.

The Power Minister added that if the RCR allocation is not lifted it will be allocated to other needy State Gencos. He also apprehended that if the present state of affairs continues, it may lead to shortage of coal in states during the monsoon ,adversely affecting the power supply.

Singh highlighted that an increase in demand and consumption of electricity has increased the reliance on coal-based power generation which in turn has increased the total coal consumption by power plants.

In order to ensure that there are minimum required coal stocks in power plants before the onset of monsoon, Singh directed thermal power plants owned by State Gencos and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to use all the sources to maintain adequate coal stock.